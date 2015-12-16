Preview: Northern Arizona at Arizona

Blowout victories have been few and far between for No. 12 Arizona this season, but the Wildcats have a prime opportunity to post their second in a row Wednesday when they host Northern Arizona. The Wildcats had just one victory of 20 points or more until smashing Missouri 88-52 on Sunday night and next face a Northern Arizona team that’s still trying to break in 11 freshmen.

Arizona breathed a sigh of relief last week when starting point guard Kadeem Allen returned against Missouri after needing help to get off the floor the game before against Fresno State. The non-contact leg injury turned out to be nothing serious, and Allen showed no ill effects against the Tigers but still went scoreless in 20 minutes after missing all four of his field-goal attempts. Arizona 7-foot starting center Kaleb Tarczewski missed the last game against Northern Arizona two years ago with a sprained right ankle and remains out this week with a stress reaction and strained muscle in his left foot. Northern Arizona has lost three in a row and was clobbered in its other meeting against a ranked team this season, losing 91-52 to No. 21 Gonzaga on Nov. 18, the same team that Arizona beat by five on Dec. 5.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT NORTHERN ARIZONA (2-6): Kris Yanku is the leading scorer for the Lumberjacks at 13.9 points per game, but the 6-4 guard is also shooting 29.9 percent from the floor, including 12-for-50 in the last four games. Of bigger concern for Arizona should be 6-7, 276-pound wing Ako Kaluna, who rebounds well but can also hit the 3-pointer, creating match-up issues with his size and versatility. Kaluna averages 11.6 points and 7.9 rebounds and shot 44.4 percent from beyond the arc last season, though that number has dipped to 30 percent so far this year.

ABOUT ARIZONA (9-1): Allonzo Trier continues to play like a guard but shoot with the efficiency of a post player. The 6-4 freshman is 24-for-33 from the floor in the last four games, earning Pac-12 Player of the Week honors for last week. Trier also seems to be opening space on the perimeter for shooting guard Gabe York, who’s 9-for-14 from beyond the arc in the last three games to raise his season percentage to 43.1.

TIP-INS

1. The Wildcats own the nation’s longest home-winning streak at 44 games.

2. Arizona reserve F Elliott Pitts has missed the last two games for personal reasons.

3. York posted his current career high of four steals against Northern Arizona two years ago.

PREDICTION: Arizona 92, Northern Arizona 55