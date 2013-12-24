FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arizona 77, Northern Arizona 44
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 24, 2013 / 5:16 AM / 4 years ago

Arizona 77, Northern Arizona 44

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 1 Arizona 77, Northern Arizona 44: Nick Johnson led four Wildcats in double figures with 20 points and the nation’s top-ranked team rolled over the visiting Lumberjacks to move to 13-0 on the season.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 14 points and eight rebounds as Arizona beat its state rival for the 30th straight time. Brandon Ashley added 11 points and Gabe York had 10 points off the bench as the Wildcats capped the non-conference portion of their schedule.

Aaseem Dixon paced Northern Arizona (3-8) with nine points but the Lumberjacks lost contact after Arizona went on a 20-2 run midway through the first half.

Quinton Upshur had seven points and five rebounds as Northern Arizona dropped its fifth game in the last six outings.

Arizona trailed briefly in the game’s opening minutes but used an extended run late in the first half to take a 41-17 lead at the break. The Wildcats forced 18 turnovers and had nine steals.

Arizona entered the game ranked seventh in the nation in field goal defense limiting opponents to just 37.3 percent shooting and held form as the Lumberjacks shot just 36.4 percent from the field. The Wildcats, who have won 27 straight regular-season, non-conference games at home, got nine points and five rebounds from freshman standout Aaron Gordon.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arizona matched its third-best start in program history. ... Arizona center Kaleb Tarczewski missed the game with an ankle injury but took part in warm-ups and should be back for the start of the Pac-12 campaign. ...Arizona coach Sean Miller re-entered his starting lineup in the game’s final minutes after the Wildcats relaxed defensively.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.