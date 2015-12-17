No. 13 Arizona 92, Northern Arizona 37

Arizona forward Mark Tollefsen scored 19 points, forward Ryan Anderson had a double-double, and the 13th-ranked Wildcats rode their torrid second-half shooting to a 92-37 rout of Northern Arizona on Wednesday night at McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz.

Arizona (10-1) made 14 of its first 17 shots of the second half, using its size to create easy shots and finishing with a 50-14 edge in points in the paint.

The Wildcats outscored Northern Arizona 52-13 in the second half and won their national-best 45th consecutive home game.

Anderson had 18 points and 13 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season. Guard Allonzo Trier added 11, and center Dusan Ristic had 10. Junior guard Kadeem Allen had a season-high seven assists.

Northern Arizona (2-7) shot only 21.8 percent (12-for-55) from the field. Guard Kris Yanku led the Lumberjacks with 12 points.

Arizona held Northern Arizona without a point for nearly the first five minutes but took its time getting hot. The Wildcats led 14-11 before hitting six consecutive shots en route to a 40-24 halftime lead.

Arizona then scored the first 11 points of the second half as part of a 33-4 run.

Northern Arizona guard Torry Johnson lost a tooth while being fouled under the basket with 11:22 left in the game. He went to the locker room and did not return.

The Wildcats played their sixth game without starting senior center Kaleb Tarczewski, who is expected to be out at least two more games with an ankle injury. Rotational guard Elliott Pitts missed his third consecutive game for what was described by coach Sean Miller as “personal issues.”