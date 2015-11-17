Boise State 101, Northern Arizona 81

Three Boise State players scored at least 17 points, led by a game-high 22 each from guards Anthony Drmic and James Webb III, in the Broncos’ 101-81 victory over Northern Arizona in a non-conference game Monday night in Boise, Idaho.

Fellow guard Mikey Thompson contributed 17 points for the Broncos, who improved to 1-1 ahead of a game Thursday at No. 12 Arizona. Webb and guard Chandler Hutchison each pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds as the Broncos won the rebounding battle 41-27.

Guard Jaleni Neely led the Lumberjacks (0-2) with 20 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field.

Webb led Boise State’s game-turning run that started with 16:42 left in the second half and the Broncos clinging to a 55-50 lead.

Boise State, which led 47-44 at halftime, went on a 25-5 surge to open an 80-55 lead with 9:18 remaining. Webb had 10 points in the scoring outburst that was highlighted by 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range for the Broncos. Small forward Nick Duncan, who finished with 11 points, went 2-of-3 from three-point range in the run.

The Broncos shot 55 percent (33 of 60) from the field, including 50 percent from 3-point range (13 of 26) in the game. Other than Neely’s effort, Northern Arizona made only 22 of 55 shots (40 percent) from the field.

The Lumberjacks next play at No. 10 Gonzaga on Wednesday.