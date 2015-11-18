Preview: Northern Arizona at Gonzaga

No. 12 Gonzaga attempts to start its season for the second time when it hosts Northern Arizona on Wednesday. The Bulldogs traveled to Okinawa for their scheduled opener against Pittsburgh but the game was canceled at halftime due to slippery floor conditions.

Gonzaga trailed the Panthers 37-35 when the game was called and preseason All-American forward Kyle Wiltjer had 15 points - but the statistics won’t count as part of the senior’s season total. A good development for the Bulldogs was that sophomore forward Domantas Sabonis (back) was cleared to play and had eight points and five rebounds in the first half and didn’t suffer a setback on the sloppy surface. Sophomore Josh Perkins is the starting point guard after playing in just five games last season before suffering a broken jaw. Northern Arizona is concluding a three-game road trip in the Pacific Northwest and began it with losses to Washington State and Boise State.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ROOT

ABOUT NORTHERN ARIZONA (0-2): The Lumberjacks allowed an average of 91.5 points in the first two games of the trip and were rolled in the second half of Monday’s 101-81 loss to Boise State. It’s a tough road stretch we’re on right now,” Northern Arizona coach Jack Murphy said afterward. “Defensively, we need to clear some things up. I‘m proud of how we’re getting better.” Senior guard Jaleni Neely is averaging a team-best 16.5 points after scoring 20 against the Broncos while freshman guard Torry Johnson is averaging 13.5 points and junior guard Kris Yanku is chipping in with 12.5 per game despite being just 6-of-26 from the field.

ABOUT GONZAGA (2014-15: 35-3): The Bulldogs are strong in the frontcourt with Wiltjer, Sabonis and senior center Przemek Karnowski so the focus will be on the backcourt in the early part of the season. Gonzaga lost stalwarts Kevin Pangos and Gary Bell Jr. and the cast of players who will be called on to step up include senior Eric McClellan, who began his career at Vanderbilt and started against Pittsburgh. “Those two guards were tremendous for this program for four years,” McClellan told the Spokesman-Review. “I think the guards we have now are a bit more athletic, a bit riskier in the chances we take. To be honest, you might see a bit more turnovers, but I think you’ll see us getting up and down the floor quicker and probably more in the passing lanes and more steals.”

TIP-INS

1. Of concern from the canceled opener is that Gonzaga committed nine turnovers in 20 minutes.

2. The Lumberjacks have allowed 23 3-pointers through their first two games.

3. Pangos (school-record 322) and Bell (219) combined for 541 career 3-pointers.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 94, Northern Arizona 61