Preview: Northern Arizona at Southern California

Andy Enfield hasn’t shied away from making swift changes as a first-year coach at USC and he’s expected to make a few more when the Trojans host Northern Arizona on Friday night. Enfield swapped out three starters after last week’s season-opening loss against Utah State and the new group seemed to mesh well in a 95-79 victory earlier this week against Cal State Northridge. “The way I coach, no one is guaranteed a starting spot,” Enfield told reporters following practice Wednesday.

It was revealed after the victory over the Matadors that top returning scorer J.T. Terrell did not start due to poor performance in the classroom, and Enfield said his progress this week will determine if he gets the starting nod against the Lumberjacks. Northern Arizona starting forward Gaellan Bewernick attended Manual Arts High School in Los Angeles, located about two miles from USC’s home arena. Bewernick led the Lumberjacks in rebounding last season (5.9) and is averaging 7.5 through the first two games.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Networks

ABOUT NORTHERN ARIZONA (1-1): The primary player on the Trojans’ radar is 6-8 forward Max Jacobsen, who has scored 17 and 15 points in the first two games while hitting 12-for-19 from the floor. Jacobsen works well in the paint, evident by his 59.4 field-goal percentage last season, but he’ll have his work cut out for him against 7-2 center Omar Oraby of USC. The surprise of the early season has been junior college transfer Quinton Upshur, who has also reached double figures in scoring in the first two games.

ABOUT SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA (1-1): Julian Jacobs and Roschon Prince moved into the starting lineup against Northridge and did their part to earn another look. Jacobs scored nine points on 3-for-5 shooting and Prince finished with nine on 4-for-5 from the floor while occupying Terrell’s spot in the starting lineup. Enfield was pleased with the contributions of another freshman, 6-10 forward Nikola Jovanovic, who scored 11 points off the bench against Northridge and should add to the Trojans’ height advantage against Northern Arizona.

TIP INS

1. One of three high school players signed by the Trojans this week was guard Jordan McLaughlin, who was a freshman when USC second-leading scorer Byron Wesley was a senior at Etiwanda High School in San Bernardino County.

2. The Trojans are playing the second of four home games in 10 days.

3. Kris Yanku and Aaseem Dixon have also reached double figures in scoring the first two games for Northern Arizona.

PREDICTION: Northern Arizona 76, USC 71