Southern California 67, Northern Arizona 63: Byron Wesley scored a career-high 31 points as the host Trojans rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit.

Wesley made all seven of his field goal attempts in the first half and finished 11-for-16 for USC with nine rebounds. Nikola Jovanovic added nine points for the Trojans (2-1).

Aaseem Dixon and Quinton Upshur scored in double figures for the third straight game for Northern Arizona (1-2). Dixon finished with 20 points and Upshur had 18, while Max Jacobsen added 16.

Northern Arizona opened up a 40-30 halftime lead despite shooting 38.2 percent from the floor to USC’s 41.9. Wesley had 16 points at the half, while the rest of the Trojans shot 6-for-24 in the opening 20 minutes.

Jacobsen made a layup in the first minute of the second half as the Lumberjacks matched their biggest lead of the game 42-30, but the Trojans began chipping away and retook the lead 48-46 on Jovanovic’s layup with 9:51 left. USC stretched the lead to seven but the Lumberjacks didn’t go away, retaking the lead twice more in the final minutes before the Trojans finished the game on 6-0 run

GAME NOTEBOOK: USC coach Andy Enfield used his third different starting lineup, moving freshman Roschon Prince and Chass Bryan back to the bench in favor of Pe’Shon Howard and Jovanovic. … J.T. Terrell, the top returning scorer for the Trojans, did not start for the second consecutive game because of poor classroom performance and finished with two points on 0-for-6 shooting. … Northern Arizona committed just two first half turnovers and had six for the game.