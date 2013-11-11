Preview: Northern Arizona at Texas Tech

Texas Tech looks to benefit from its experience and height advantage when it hosts Northern Arizona on Monday night. The Red Raiders owned a 46-18 scoring advantage in the paint in their season-opening victory Friday against Houston Baptist and the Lumberjacks feature a similar lineup. Jaye Crockett and Jordan Tolbert are a pair of 6-7 forwards who led Texas Tech in scoring and rebounding last season and Dejan Kravic is a 7-foot forward who plays strong around the rim.

Northern Arizona’s hopes for a turnaround season took a blow earlier in the week when DeWayne Russell announced he was transferring. Russell was second on the team in scoring as a freshman last season (14.4) and the top returner for a team that finished 11-21. The Lumberjacks were able to fill in some of those offensive holes in a season-opening win Saturday night against Texas-San Antonio, but the Red Raiders represent a much stiffer challenge.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, None

ABOUT NORTHERN ARIZONA (1-0): Junior college transfer Quinton Upshur has created quite an impression on second-year coach Jack Murphy. The 6-5 guard did a little bit of everything in his debut, scoring 15 points while contributing three steals, two assists and two blocks. He was complimented in the backcourt by another junior college transfer, Aaseem Dixon, who scored 17 points in his first Division I game.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (1-0): Robert Turner will always be known as the first signee for coach Tubby Smith, who was hired in April. Turner, a point guard from New Mexico Junior College, has taken over as the starter and played well against Houston Baptist, scoring 12 points on 6-for-11 shooting with two assists and two turnovers. Another newcomer to watch is 6-8 freshman forward Alex Foster, who originally committed to Smith when he coached at Minnesota before following him to Texas Tech.

TIP-INS

1. Crockett has appeared in 94 career games but started just 11.

2. Crockett, Kravic and Kader Tapsoba are working on their master’s degrees as they complete their final year of eligibility at Texas Tech.

3. Max Jacobsen is the only senior on Northern Arizona’s roster.

PREDICTION: Texas Tech 89, Northern Arizona 66