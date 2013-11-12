Texas Tech 88, Northern Arizona 68: Robert Turner made five first-half 3-pointers en route to a game-high 21 points and the host Red Raiders pulled away in the second half.

Turner, a transfer from New Mexico Junior College, took six shots from beyond the arc and finished 8-for-11 from the field, while backcourt mate Dusty Hannahs shot 4-for-7 from long range with 14 points for Texas Tech (2-0). Jordan Tolbert also contributed 14 points and seven rebounds, and Jaye Crockett finished with 12 points for the Red Raiders, who shot 58.3 percent from the floor.

Max Jacobsen scored 15 points and Quinton Upshur had 14 for Northern Arizona (1-1). The Lumberjacks also got 11 points from Aaseem Dixon and 10 off the bench from Kris Yanku.

Texas Tech went nearly five minutes without a field goal late in the first half, during which Northern Arizona went on a 10-3 run to take a 24-20 lead with 8:41 left. But the Lumberjacks made just two baskets over the final seven minutes of the first half to fall behind 42-35.

The Red Raiders gained double-digit separation thanks to a 9-0 run capped by Hannahs’ 3-pointer with 16:25 left, pushing the lead to 54-37. The Lumberjacks managed to trim the lead to 11 once more, but Texas Tech answered with eight of the next 10 points to put Northern Arizona away for good.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Turner was the first signee for Texas Tech coach Tubby Smith after he was hired in April. … The Lumberjacks were picked to finished seventh in the Big Sky Conference. … Northern Arizona’s roster includes one senior, six freshman and five transfers.