Preview: Northern Arizona at Tulsa

Tulsa looks to return to the win column when it hosts Northern Arizona on Tuesday. The Golden Hurricane had won back-to-back games against Iona and Missouri before falling 76-71 to Oregon State in the Far West Invitational in Portland on Saturday and hopes to conclude non-conference play with eight wins for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

“This is the time of year you want to improve,” Tulsa head coach Frank Haith told reporters. “Conference play is around the corner and you want to be getting toward playing your best basketball.” Tulsa has won the previous two games in the series, but the two teams haven’t met since the Golden Hurricane prevailed 63-58 on Dec. 6, 2005. The Lumberjacks hope to snap a five-game losing skid following an 84-57 setback to Arkansas-Little Rock and have dropped 11 of their last 12 non-conference road games. “We know we are playing a difficult schedule but we can’t keep fighting back every game,” Northern Arizona head coach Jack Murphy told reporters. “We have to play hard and be aggressive.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT NORTHERN ARIZONA (2-8): Kris Yanku filled up the stat sheet by recording 13 points, six rebounds, six assists and two blocks, but it wasn’t enough as the Lumberjacks were blown out by Arkansas-Little Rock. Marcus DeBerry added 11 points while Torry Johnson and Ako Kaluna scored 10 apiece. The Lumberjacks have been held below 35 percent shooting from the floor in each of their past three games and are still looking for their first victory over a Division I opponent this season.

ABOUT TULSA (7-4): Rashad Smith scored a season-high 20 points and Shaquille Harrison added 12 points and eight rebounds as the two senior guards combined to go 14-of-21 from the field in the loss to Oregon State. James Woodard contributed 11 points, seven assists and six rebounds to pass Kevin Johnson in sixth place on the Golden Hurricane’s all-time scoring list with 1,584 career points. Harrison is third in the nation in free-throw attempts (10) and 12th nationally in free throws made (6.2) per game.

TIP-INS

1. Harrison has scored 20 points or more in six games this season.

2. Tulsa has lost two of its last three home games by a combined six points.

3. Northern Arizona has lost its last three games by an average margin of 33 points.

PREDICTION: Tulsa 81, Northern Arizona 60