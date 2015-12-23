Tulsa 90, Northern Arizona 55

Guard Shaquille Harrison led six players in double figures with 15 points to give Tulsa a 90-55 win over Northern Arizona Tuesday night at the Donald Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Okla.

In addition to Harrison, the Golden Hurricane (8-4) had 13 points each from forward D‘Andre Wright and guard Sterling Taplin. Guard James Woodward added 12 and forward Rashad Smith had 11.

Forward Ako Kaluna led the Lumberjacks (2-9) with 23 points. Guard Kris Yanku (11 points) was the only other player in double figures for Northern Arizona, which had more turnovers (25) than field goals made (16) and fell to 0-7 on the road.

Tulsa jumped out to a 19-0 lead in the first eight minutes of the game. Northern Arizona guard Torry Johnson broke the dry spell with a layup with 12:24 left before halftime. By then the Lumberjacks already had nine turnovers while missing their first seven field goal attempts.

Northern Arizona, which completed its non-conference slate with six straight losses, made only 31.4 percent of their field goal attempts. Tulsa shot 56.5 percent while distributing 20 assists.

Tulsa’s speed was too much for the Northern Arizona, as the Golden Hurricane had 14 steals, led by six from Smith.