Preview: Northern Arizona at Washington State

Not much is expected from Washington State this season but the Cougars hope to overachieve, beginning with Friday’s season opener against visiting Northern Arizona. Washington State was predicted to finish last in the Pacific-12 as coach Ernie Kent hopes to make strides in his second season as coach.

The Cougars do feature a fine player in junior forward Josh Hawkinson, who had a school-record 20 double-doubles last season while averaging 14.7 points and 10.8 rebounds. Hawkinson is one of three returning starters -- junior guard Ike Iroegbu and sophomore guard Ny Redding are the others -- and Kent wants to see Washington State push the pace. “We like to play fast, we like to put up shots, we like to turn it over defensively so we can get out and run,” Kent said after a recent exhibition game. “I think we can even play faster.” Northern Arizona won a school-record 23 games and reached the CIT championship game last season before losing to Evansville and lost three starters from that squad.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Washington

ABOUT NORTHERN ARIZONA (2014-15: 23-15): The Lumberjacks return junior guard Kris Yanku (13.6 points, 5.1 assists) and senior forward Jordyn Martin (7.7 points, 7.7 rebounds) from a program that now expects to win games under fourth-coach Jack Murphy. Northern Arizona suffered through a 5-24 campaign in 2011-12 before Murphy’s arrival and the holdovers from last season’s squad want to see the success continue. “Last season really showed us what we could do,” Martin told reporters. “With four of us returning, we definitely want to do better than we did last year. We don’t want to go backward.”

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (2014-15: 13-18): The Cougars are hoping to receive a boost from junior-college transfer Conor Clifford, a 7-foot, 283-pound center who led Saddleback College to the California state title last season. Clifford has been sidelined with a knee injury and Kent is hopeful that he won’t miss much time. “He is getting closer,” Kent said in a press conference. “We’re just working on his conditioning right now but he’s been cleared to do as much as he can handle and so far he says he feels great. Hopefully if everything goes according to plan, we can play him a few minutes, not major minutes, on Friday.”

TIP-INS

1. Washington State junior G Que Johnson (6.1) is expected to step up to help replace the departure of leading scorer DaVonte Lacy (16.9).

2. Lumberjacks sophomore F/C Ako Kaluna (foot) will be limited in the opener.

3. Cougars junior F Valentine Izundu is expected to be a shot-blocking force after transferring from Houston.

PREDICTION: Washington State 72, Northern Arizona 69