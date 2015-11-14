Washington State 82, Northern Arizona 70

Washington State got 15 points apiece from forward Josh Hawkinson and guard Viont‘e Daniels and rolled to an easy 82-70 victory against Northern Arizona Friday in the season opener for both teams at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Wash.

The Cougars also received 11 points each from guard Que Johnson and guard Renard Suggs in winning its 20th straight home opener.

Washington State (1-0), in its second season under former Oregon coach Ernie Kent, built as much as an 18-point lead in the first half behind Daniels’ 12 points in 14 minutes of work off the bench.

Daniels, a freshman, was quick on the trigger, hitting all four of his 3-point attempts as the Cougars’ reserve players scored 26 of the team’s points while forging a 47-34 lead at halftime.

Northern Arizona, of the Big Sky Conference, stayed within shouting distance despite converting on only one of its seven attempts from beyond the arc in the half.

The Cougars opened the second half on a 9-2 run but had to weather a final flurry from Northern Arizona that trimmed the Washington State lead to 11. The Cougars responded with back-to- back blocks and then an emphatic dunk from center Valentine Izundu to stretch the advantage to 19 points with 13:24 to play.

Northern Arizona (0-1) had five players in double-figure scoring, led by guard Kris Yanku’s 15 points. Guard Torry Johnson had 15 points, Jaleni Neely added 13, forward Jordyn Martin had 12 and guard Mike Green contributed 11.