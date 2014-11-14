Preview: Northern Arizona at Xavier

Xavier had more trouble than expected during its first year in the rebuilt Big East in 2013-14 and is hoping for a better finish this season. The Musketeers will kick off the campaign by hosting Northern Arizona on Friday. Xavier lost leading scorer Semaj Christon and second-leading scorer Justin Martin but returns standout center Matt Stainbrook and added 6-10 freshman Sean O’Mara to give the Musketeers a strong interior.

Stainbrook shot 55.6 percent from the floor last season and is the leader now on both ends. “What has to continue to grow as our season develops is a toughness on the defensive end,” Xavier coach Chris Mack told reporters, “an ability to guard the ball and play big around the basket and be a team that dominates the glass on both ends of the floor.” The Lumberjacks return leading scorer Quinton Upshur as they aim for a run at the top of the Big Sky.

ABOUT NORTHERN ARIZONA (2013-14: 15-17): The Lumberjacks are a preseason pick to challenge in the Big Sky due to the depth behind Upshur, and the team has been spreading the ball around thus far. Northern Arizona had six players score in double figures in an 87-82 exhibition win over Cal Baptist late last month, including 16 points from senior guard Aaseem Dixon. “We moved the ball really well and got some easy buckets in transition,” Dixon told the school’s website. “We were able to finish strong, and when we stopped them on defense it led to our guards creating opportunities on offense.”

ABOUT XAVIER (2013-14: 21-13): The Musketeers squeezed into the NCAA Tournament last season despite going 10-8 in the Big East and bowing out in the second round of the conference tournament, but they were bounced in the first round by North Carolina State. Mack brought in six freshman and is excited about the different options his team has on offense. “We do have more versatility than maybe we’ve had in the past,” Mack told reporters. “You have to do what the defense allows you to do. We always want to be a team that goes inside first. When you’re jackhammering the ball around the basket, you have a tough time of being stopped because of the size, so you continue to do it.”

TIP-INS

1. Xavier brought in a pair of top-100 recruits in G Brandon Randolph and G Edmond Sumner.

2. The Lumberjacks also return leading rebounder Gaellan Bewernick (5.9).

3. Musketeers senior PG Dee Davis shot 84.7 percent from the free-throw line last season.

PREDICTION: Xavier 90, Northern Arizona 71