Preview: Northern Colorado at Arizona

Talented freshmen Lauri Markkanen, Rawle Alkins and Kobi Simmons seem to be having no problem learning the system for No. 9 Arizona. The trio, who average a combined 47 points per game, will continue the process Monday when the Wildcats host Northern Colorado on Monday as part of the Las Vegas Invitational.

"November is a month of learning," Arizona coach Sean Miller told reporters after the Wildcats dispatched Sacred Heart 95-65 on Friday. "Players are learning, they're learning each other, they're learning our system, but the coaching staff is learning on what kind of combinations of players work well, who can do what." Markkanen scored 22 points to lead six Arizona players in double figures against the Pioneers and added six rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes. "There were times when he was open and the ball didn't find him," Miller said. "Then all of a sudden it did and he went on his own personal 8-0 run. ... Lauri's efficient. He's not going to take bad shots." Northern Colorado is coming off an 88-72 loss at Santa Clara on Saturday despite 24 points and 10 assists from Jordan Davis.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT NORTHERN COLORADO (1-2): Chaz Glotta and Ibrahim Sylla contributed 15 points apiece against Santa Clara. The 6-2 sophomore Davis is averaging 23.7 points, six assists and 4.7 rebounds and is shooting 55 percent from the floor and 45.5 from the arc (5-of-11). The 6-1 Glotta is the only other double-digit scorer, averaging 14 points a contest and connecting on 9-of-18 from beyond the arc.

ABOUT ARIZONA (3-0): Atkins contributed 18 points and five rebounds and Simmons 14 points and three steals against Sacred Heart. The rookies have blended in nicely with 5-8 junior guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright (8.7 points, four assists) and 7-0 junior Dusan Ristic (7.0 points, 7.7 rebounds). Ristic had 13 points, a career-high 15 rebounds and two blocks against the Pioneers.

TIP-INS

1. The Wildcats hoped the status of sophomore guard Allonzo Trier (14.8 points, per game last season), who has been suspended all season for unspecified reasons, would have been resolved by now but his return, if and when, is still a mystery.

2. Davis, the only returning starter for the Bears, was fifth on the team in scoring last season (11 points per game and just 11 3-pointers all season).

3. After tallying just three dunks in their first two games combined, the Wildcats threw down seven dunks against Sacred Heart.

PREDICTION: Arizona 92, Northern Colorado 65