Preview: Northern Colorado at Colorado

Northern Colorado saw an impressive string of offensive outbursts come to an end in its previous encounter against Colorado State. The Bears look to return to their high-scoring ways Saturday night as they visit Colorado in the second of a three-game road trip. Northern Colorado tipped off its short trek with a thud, dropping a 66-58 decision to the Rams after coming into the game averaging 90 points in its previous three outings.

Getting back to that level of productivity could prove difficult against a Buffaloes team that has gone an impressive 5-1 at the Coors Events Center so far this season. But Colorado is struggling mightily, having dropped a 64-57 decision at Georgia before falling 62-60 to Colorado State on Wednesday night. The good news for head coach Tad Boyle’s team: It has allowed more than 70 points just once and faces a Bears team that has yet to win on the road.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT NORTHERN COLORADO (4-3): The Bears boast a top-40 offense heading into the weekend (78 points per game) and rank among the top 15 in field-goal percentage (51.0) despite their struggles against the Rams. Northern Colorado has one of the most balanced offenses in the Big Sky Conference, with no player exceeding Tevin Svihovec’s 11.7 points per game and nine players averaging at least six per contest. Senior forward Dominique Lee is off to a strong start, averaging 8.6 points on 71.9-percent shooting from the field while pulling down six rebounds per game.

ABOUT COLORADO (5-3): Boyle offered a blunt - if a little convoluted - assessment of where his team is following the narrow loss to unbeaten Colorado State. “We’re a decent basketball team right now,” he told the Boulder Daily Camera. “We’re not good, we’re certainly not great. I don’t think we’re bad. We’re decent. Decent isn’t good enough. I‘m not interested in being decent.” Junior forward Josh Scott paces the team with 14.8 points, but registered just two points on 0-for-7 shooting against the Rams - his second single-digit showing of the season.

TIP-INS

1. Scott also leads the Buffaloes in rebounding (8.5) and blocked shots (1.8).

2. Four of Colorado’s five home wins have come by at least 15 points.

3. G Cameron Michael has a team-high 10 3-pointers for Northern Colorado, but they’ve come on 40 attempts.

PREDICTION: Colorado 70, Northern Colorado 60