Preview: Northern Colorado at Colorado
November 29, 2015 / 10:12 PM / 2 years ago

Preview: Northern Colorado at Colorado

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Colorado is looking for its fifth-straight winwhen it hosts Northern Colorado on Sunday at the Coors Events Center. Buffaloescoach Tad Boyle, meanwhile, is focusing on the bigger picture.

“This is a coachable team of tremendous young men,and the ceiling is high,” Boyle told the media following the Buffs’ 81-70 winover Air Force on Wednesday. “That’s the good thing, (but) we’re not playinganywhere near our ceiling. That both excites and frustrates me as a coachbecause I want us to play up to that ceiling, (and) we’re going to need to playnear that ceiling as we move through the season.” Sunday’s game is thefourth in a stretch of five home games for CU, which opened against No. 7 IowaState in South Dakota and then won at Auburn. Tougher tests loom immediatelyafter with a road date at Colorado State andBYU. Northern Colorado, meanwhile, has struggled through a 1-4 start with itsonly win coming against Division II Colorado Christian.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT NORTHERN COLORADO (1-4): The Bears openedwith a 109-72 loss at fourth-ranked Kansas and followed with the 85-70 victoryover Colorado Christian, but have since dropped home decisions against UMBC,Austin Peay and Omaha – all by at least nine points. Northern Colorado isaveraging a healthy 78 points per game, but opponents are shooting 50.9 percentfrom the field and are averaging a whopping 91.2 points, ranking the Bears345th out 346 Division I teams in scoring defense. Junior guardsAnthony Johnson (17.2 points) and Jordan Wilson (13.4) are averaging a combined30 points per game, but the status of backcourt mate Cameron Michael (16.8 points)remains a question mark after he missed Wednesday’s 105-85 loss to Omaha with aconcussion.

ABOUT COLORADO (4-1): The Buffs are averaging81.2 points, thanks to healthy accuracy rates from the floor (45.8 percent),the 3-point arc (42.0) and the free-throw line (74.1). Redshirt-sophomore guardGeorge King is pacing Colorado with 18.2 points while senior big man Josh Scottis averaging 16.6 points and a team-best 8.8 rebounds and 2.6 blocked shots. Kinghas scored at least 14 points in each game and has hit 12 of his 25 3-pointattempts.

TIP-INS

1. This will be the 38th meetingbetween the programs but only the fifth since 1939. Colorado rolled to a93-68 win last season – its seventh straight in the series.

2. Boyle is a Greeley, Colo., native who coachedNorthern Colorado from 2006-10, turning the Bears from a four-win team into a25-8 program in his final season before accepting the CU job.

3. The Pac-12 on Saturday reprimanded Colorado F Tory Miller for unsportsmanlike conduct after he bit an Air Force player during the game Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Colorado 97, Northern Colorado 67

