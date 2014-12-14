(Updated: CHANGES run to 30-11 in lede ADDS “a season-high” in graph 2 Light editing throughout remainder of recap)

Colorado 93, Northern Colorado 68: Josh Scott recorded 21 points and eight rebounds as the host Buffaloes recorded a season high in points after putting away the Bears with a 30-11 run in the second half.

Askia Booker scored 20 points and was 5-for-9 from 3-point range to help Colorado (6-3) snap a two-game slide and shoot a season-high 63.3 percent from the field. Xavier Johnson registered 16 points and eight rebounds while Wesley Gordon added 13 points and six boards as the Buffaloes won the battle on the glass 35-24.

Dominique Lee grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds and added nine points for Northern Colorado (4-4), which fell to 0-4 on the road. Cameron Michael recorded 16 points and was 4-of-6 from 3-point range while Tevin Svihovec scored 13 for the Bears.

Colorado led by as many as eight points in the first half before settling for a 44-42 halftime lead as Northern Colorado stayed close by making 8-of-10 from 3-point range while converting 6-of-20 from inside the arc. The Buffaloes uncorked a 9-0 run - ignited by Scott’s dunk and capped by Gordon’s bucket - to take a 55-45 lead with 15:51 remaining before the Bears scored seven straight, with Michael’s three-point play to pull within three with 13:57 to go.

Booker’s three-point play with 8:34 left pushed the lead back to double figures at 70-60 and ignited a 14-0 run. Northern Colorado went nearly five minutes without a point as Johnson, Xavier Talton and Booker made 3-pointers and Colorado stormed to an 86-62 lead with 4:03 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Buffaloes sophomore G Jaron Hopkins recorded 10 points, five assists and five rebounds. ... Colorado freshman G Dominique Collier missed his second straight game because of a wrist injury. ... The Buffaloes improved to 66-10 at home under fifth-year coach Tad Boyle, who coached four seasons at Northern Colorado before coming to Colorado.