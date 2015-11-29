Colorado 82, Northern Colorado 52

Senior forward Josh Scott had 18 points, eight rebounds and five blocked shots, leading Colorado to an 82-52 victory over visiting Northern Colorado in a one-sided affair Sunday afternoon at Coors Events Center in Boulder, Colo.

Sophomore guard George King added 13 points for Colorado (5-1), which has won five in a row since opening the season with a loss to Iowa State.

Junior forward Wesley Gordon had a season-high 15 rebounds.

Junior guard Anthony Johnson had 18 points and seven rebounds for Northern Colorado (1-5), which has lost four in a row. Junior guard Jordan Wilson had 12 points.

Colorado took an 11-2 lead on a 3-pointer by sophomore guard Dominique Collier and never trailed. The Buffaloes went up 23-6 on a 3-pointer by senior guard Xavier Talton with 11:23 to play in the opening period, took a 35-17 lead on a layup by sophomore forward Tory Miller with 3:36 remaining and carried a 46-19 lead into the locker room at the break.

Colorado went up by 31 points early in the second half. The Buffaloes led by as many as 35 points late in the game.

Colorado shot 48.1 percent from the field while holding the Bears to 32.3-percent shooting. The Buffaloes had a massive 48-29 advantage in rebounding.