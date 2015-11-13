Preview: Northern Colorado at Kansas

Kansas coach Bill Self is hoping for bigger andbetter results this season by going small. The fifth-ranked Jayhawks, who havefailed to get past the Sweet 16 in the last three NCAA Tournaments, will debuttheir new small-ball approach Friday when they tip off the season againstvisiting Northern Colorado in Allen Fieldhouse.

Aiming to increaseoffensive efficiency and bump up the play-making potential on the wing, Self isplanning on pairing 5-foot-11 junior Frank Mason III (12.6 points, 3.6 assistslast season) with 6-2 sophomore Devonte Graham (5.7 points) in the backcourt.Meanwhile, 6-5 Wayne Selden Jr. (9.4 points), who started all 36 games lastseason at shooting guard, will be moved into the starting three/small-forwardspot. “If you’ve really studied our team the last two years we were very, verybig on the wing,” Self said last month at his Big 12 Media Day news conferencein Kansas City. “You play Wiggs (Andrew Wiggins) at 6-8 at the three, you playKelly (Oubre Jr.) at 6-8 at the three, and then Wayne is your big two guard.And that was great in some ways, but we lost a lot of playmaking playing thatway.” And the first official test subject will be the Big Sky Conference’s NorthernColorado, which is facing one of the most challenging non-conference slates inthe program’s history with three road games against major-conferencecompetition among its first 12 contests.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT NORTHERN COLORADO (2014-15: 15-15): As ifopening on the road against a top-five power isn’t enough, coach B.J. Hill mustreplace three of his four top scorers and all three of leading rebounders fromlast season. He’ll start with guards Cameron Michael (12.9 points) and JordanWilson (8.8 points, 2.3 assists) and post player Jeremy Verhagen (59.4field-goal percentage) and look to fill in with a crop of eight newcomers,including Southern Miss transfer Dallas Anglin. The Bears were picked to finishsixth in the Big Sky preseason media poll and seventh in the coaches’ poll.

ABOUT KANSAS (2014-15: 27-9): Iowa State andOklahoma figure to provide some stiff competition, but the Jayhawks were a near-unanimouspick to win their 12th straight Big 12 regular-season title in thepreseason coaches’ poll. Led by senior Perry Ellis (13.8 points, 6.9 rebounds),the top three scorers are back for Kansas, which returns a full eight playerswho averaged double-digit minutes a year ago. Add to that another stellarrecruiting class, headlined by McDonald’s All-Americans Cheick Diallo andCarlton Bragg, and it’s easy to see why the Jayhawks have a strong shot atreturning to the Final Four for the first time since 2012.

TIP-INS

1. The 6-9, 220-pound Diallo, a native of Mali,Africa and the 2014 and ’15 New York Gatorade Prep Player of Year, was votedthe Big 12’s Preseason Freshman of the Year.

2. Kansas was the U.S. representative at theWorld University Games in South Korea in July and capped an 8-0 tournament withan 84-77 double-overtime victory over Germany in the gold-medal game.

3. Northern Colorado last faced a Big 12 opponentin 2013, stunning eventual NCAA tourney-participant Kansas State 60-58 on theroad in the season opener.

PREDICTION: Kansas 100, Northern Colorado 62