Kansas 109, Northern Colorado 72
#Intel
November 14, 2015

Kansas 109, Northern Colorado 72

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Kansas 109, Northern Colorado 72

Junior guard Brannen Greene scored 18 points on 6-for-6 shooting, and No. 4 Kansas hit 15 3-pointers on its way to a 109-72 victory over Northern Colorado on Friday night at Allen Fieldhouse.

Senior forward Perry Ellis contributed 16 points and junior guard Wayne Selden added 15, as KU (1-0) won its 43rd straight home opener. The Jayhawks also scored 100 points for the first time since a 108-96 overtime victory over Iowa State on Feb. 25, 2013.

KU led 53-31 at the break, sprinting to a 24-8 run over the final 6:54 of the half. The spurt was driven by 3s, as four different players knocked down outside shots, which included Greene putting in an NBA-range trey at the buzzer.

The Jayhawks also made their first five 3s of the second half, helped by three more long-range shots from Greene. After sitting out KU’s final exhibition game Tuesday with a hip injury, Greene finished 5-for-5 from the 3-point line.

As a team, KU was 15 of 26 from 3 (58 percent).

UNC was led by Cameron Michael’s 27 points.

KU played without its top freshman Cheick Diallo, who has not yet been declared eligible by the NCAA while it investigates his academic coursework from high school.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
