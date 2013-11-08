Preview: Northern Colorado at Kansas State

Fans might want to pick up a program when Kansas State hosts Northern Colorado on Friday in the season opener for both teams. Wildcats coach Bruce Weber led Kansas State to a share of the Big 12 Conference regular-season title last season, but there are plenty of questions surrounding this year’s squad. The Wildcats need to replace top scorer Rodney McGruder and starting forward Jordan Henriquez, along with point guard Angel Rodriguez, who transferred to Miami after last season.

Kansas State figures to be undersized when Big 12 play begins, but that shouldn’t be a problem against Northern Colorado, which was picked to finish fourth in the Big Sky preseason poll. The Wildcats will use the non-conference schedule to settle on a regular rotation and sort out the crowded backcourt, where freshmen Marcus Foster and Nigel Johnson will battle for playing time. Fellow freshman Jevon Thomas, expected to make an immediate impact at point guard, is academically ineligible until mid-December.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City

ABOUT NORTHERN COLORADO (2012-13: 13-18, 10-10 Big Sky): Fourth-year coach B.J. Hill is hoping to build on the momentum from last season, when the Bears won seven of their final 10 games. The Bears return five starters, including senior forward Derrick Barden, who averaged 13.5 points and 8.8 rebounds last season and became the first Big Sky player since the 2004-05 season to average a double-double in conference play. The Bears’ backcourt features point guard Tevin Svihovec and senior guard Tate Unruh, who averaged 13.5 points and shot 42.8 percent from 3-point range.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (2012-13: 27-8, 14-4 Big 12): The Wildcats have posted a school-record seven consecutive 20-win seasons, but they’ll need their seven new players to develop quickly in order to extend their streak. Senior Will Spradling, who shot 36 percent from 3-point range last season, is expected to start at point guard until Thomas makes his debut next month. Senior guard Shane Southwell was named to the preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention team after averaging 8.4 points and 3.8 rebounds last year.

TIP-INS

1. The Wildcats have won 10 consecutive season openers.

2. The Bears and Wildcats are meeting for the first time since they opened the 1935-36 and 1937-38 seasons against each other.

3. Weber is 14-1 in his 15-year career as a head coach in season openers.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 66, Northern Colorado 51