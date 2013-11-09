(Updated: CORRECTS spelling of Iwundu in 2nd graph CORRECTS shooting percentage in 3rd graph)

Northern Colorado 60, Kansas State 58: Derrick Barden had 16 points and 17 rebounds and Tate Unruh added 14 points as the visiting Cougars upset the Wildcats in the season opener for both teams.

D.J. Johnson scored 11 points for Kansas State, which shot 16-of-32 from the foul line and lost its season opener for the first time since 2002. Wesley Iwundu made one of two free throws with 14 seconds remaining to cut the lead to 59-56, but Tevin Svihovec hit a free throw on Northern Colorado’s next possession to seal the win.

The Wildcats shot 33.9 percent from the field and were 2-of-19 (10.5 percent) from 3-point range. Kansas State led by as many as 12 in the first half before the Cougars (1-0) rallied and took their first lead at 39-37 on Tim Husskison’s jumper with 11:54 remaining.

Kansas State seniors Will Spradling and Shane Southwell combined to make four of their 23 shots, and Spradling was 2-of-9 from beyond the arc after shooting 36 percent from 3-point range last season. Husskison had seven points and six rebounds for Northern Colorado, which outrebounded the Wildcats 49-40.

Unruh hit three 3-pointers before fouling out with 1:57 remaining for the Cougars, who were picked to finish fourth in the Big Sky preseason poll. The Wildcats appeared to be in control late in the first half when D.J. Johnson scored on a dunk and Iwundu scored six straight points to put the Wildcats ahead 27-15 with 2:50 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: G Marcus Foster became the first freshman since F Thomas Gipson in 2011 to start the season opener for Kansas State. Gipson did not play against the Bears due to injury. … Kansas State lost its home opener for the first time since 1993. … The Wildcats fell to 15-5 all-time against Big Sky opponents.