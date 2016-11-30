Doolittle does plenty in Oklahoma romp

Reserve guard Kristian Doolittle scored 11 of his game-high 17 points in the second half to lead Oklahoma to an 87-66 win over Northern Colorado on Tuesday night at Norman, Okla.

Doolittle made seven of eight field goal attempts. Guard John Woodard added 14 points, seven assists and nine rebounds and guard Christian James had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Sooners.

Guard Jordan Davis led Northern Colorado (2-5) with 15 points and seven assists.

Oklahoma (5-1) held the lead since 18:11 remained in the first half but could not extend the margin beyond 10 points until the Sooners took a 63-52 lead when Doolittle capped an 8-0 spurt with one of two free throws with 8:49 remaining in the game.

Bears guard Jonah Radebaugh stopped the run with a 3-pointer with 8:27 remaining, cutting the lead to 63-55. Radebaugh finished with nine points, all coming on 3-pointers with a 3-of-5 performance.

Oklahoma went without a field goal for almost three minutes, missing shots on three possessions, before Woodard made a layup with 6:42 left to build the lead to 65-55.

The basket started a 13-2 run as the Sooners pulled away to a 74-57 lead with 5:02 left. Doolittle had five in that rally.

Oklahoma outrebounded Northern Colorado 45-35, which helped the Sooners overcome their season-high 16 turnovers.