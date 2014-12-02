Preview: Northern Illinois at DePaul

DePaul comes into Tuesday’s game against visiting Northern Illinois with a 3-1 record, which may not seem like much to many Big East teams but is cause for celebration in Chicago. Not only did the Blue Demons rebound from a disappointing home loss to Lehigh, but Sunday’s victory over Stanford was one of the program’s most significant non-conference wins in quite some time. Last season’s signature non-league victory was Oregon State, a team that finished 16-16 and lost in the first-round of the CBI Tournament.

DePaul beat a potential NCAA Tournament team in the Cardinal, who advanced to the Sweet 16 last season, and had answers each time Stanford put together a run. The Blue Demons received a huge game from Myke Henry with 29 points and six rebounds but the team’s continued success could hinge on the play of point guard Billy Garrett Jr., whose shot selection and decision making has been uneven. Garrett finished with nine points on 3-of-7 shooting, four assists and, most importantly, one turnover against the Cardinal.

TV: 9 p.m., Fox Sports 1

ABOUT NORTHERN ILLINOIS (3-1): Coach Mark Montgomery’s team finished 5-25 two seasons ago before the Huskies had a bit of a break through with a 15-17 record in 2013-14 and now they are considered contenders for the Mid-American Conference West Division title. The leading scorer is Aaric Armstead (13.8), but he is coming off a 2-for-9 shooting performance in the Huskies’ victory over Maine on Sunday. Northern Illinois trailed Maine by 21 points with 10:43 left in the game before Michael Orris and Darrell Bowie led a 28-2 run to seal a 61-56 win.

ABOUT DEPAUL (3-1): The question now is can the Blue Demons build on the Stanford win or was it merely an aberration? They could have easily wilted – as they have in the past – when the Cardinal pulled within 60-55 with 8:22 left, but the Blue Demons instead went on a 10-2 spurt with free throws from Henry, Jamee Crockett, Tommy Hamilton IV, Durrell McDonald and a 3-pointer from Aaron Simpson. McDonald and Garrett are energetic as perimeter defenders while Hamilton is a good rim protector.

TIP-INS

1. When DePaul scores 80 points or more, it is 23-4 under coach Oliver Purnell.

2. Henry is averaging 26.5 points and shooting 21-for-34 from the field over the last two games.

3. Northern Illinois grabbed 18 offensive rebounds against Maine.

PREDICTION: DePaul 82, Northern Illinois 67