Preview: Northern Illinois at Iowa

Iowa responded to a two-game losing streak against ranked teams with a victory over visiting Pepperdine and plays host to Northern Illinois on Wednesday. The Hawkeyes, who received votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll, rebounded from losses to No. 10 Texas and No. 23 Syracuse with the 72-61 win over the Waves on Monday. Aaron White leads the team in scoring (16.8) and rebounding (8.8) and is coming off a year in which he was the only player in the nation to shoot better than 55 percent from the floor and 80 percent from the line.

Iowa starts four juniors and a senior from a team that won 20 games and lost in overtime in the Round of 64 of the NCAA Tournament. Jarrod Uthoff is the only other player to average double figures (13.6 ppg) for the Hawkeyes. The Huskies feature an experienced and balanced lineup with four upperclassmen and four players averaging double-figure scoring led by sophomore guard Aaric Armstead at 16.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT NORTHERN ILLINOIS (2-0): Center Jordan Threloff has dominated inside, averaging 14 points and 12.5 rebounds while shooting 69.2 percent from the floor. Also averaging double figures are Darrell Bowie (11.5 ppg) and Travon Baker (10.5). The Huskies opened the season with home wins over Aurora College and Idaho by a combined 41 points.

ABOUT IOWA (3-2): Iowa is shooting 72.4 percent from the line, led by White at 86 percent (37-of-43). In their five games, the Hawkeyes have made as many free throws (92) as their opponents have attempted. Center Adam Woodbury is third on the team in scoring (9.2 ppg) and is pulling down 6.6 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa has won 27 straight nonconference home games, tied for the 10th longest streak in the nation.

2. White was named to the 2K Classic all-tournament team after averaging 19 points and 10 rebounds in losses to Texas and Syracuse.

3. Northern Illinois hasn’t beaten a Big Ten team since a 55-51 victory over Wisconsin in 1999 and is 0-6 all-time vs. Iowa.

PREDICTION: Iowa 78, Northern Illinois 68