Iowa 70, Northern Illinois 49: Aaron White and Anthony Clemmons scored 14 points apiece to pace the Hawkeyes in the easy win over the visiting Huskies.Adam Woodbury added 12 points and six rebounds for Iowa (4-2). Gabriel Olaseni added 10 points and four blocks for the Hawkeyes, who rejected 12 Huskies shots.

Aaric Armstead had 13 points and seven rebounds for the cold-shooting Huskies (2-1), who hit on just 28 percent of their shots. Jordan Threloff, who came into the game averaging 14 points and shooting 69 percent from the field, was held to nine points but added 11 rebounds.

Trailing 50-39 after a 3-pointer from Armstead, the Huskies didn’t score again until Marin Maric hit two free throws with 3:17 left. During that span, Iowa scored 13 unanswered points and held a commanding 24-point lead.

The Huskies led 6-4 on consecutive layups by Threloff, but the Hawkeyes responded with a 16-0 run that started with a three-point play from White and ended four minutes later on the senior’s dunk for a 20-6 lead. After calling a timeout, Northern Illinois battled back with a 7-0 spurt, but that is as close as the Huskies would get as Iowa led 34-20 at the half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Jarrod Uthoff (five blocks) ranked 10th in the Big Ten last season with 43 and Olaseni was a spot back at 34. … White, the team’s scoring and rebounding leader this season, had 10 points in the first half but didn’t score again until 5:28 remained in the game. … Iowa shut down Threloff in the second half, holding the center to two points.