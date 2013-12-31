Preview: Northern Illinois at Iowa State

Unbeaten Iowa State looks to extend the best start in school history when it finishes its non-conference schedule by hosting Northern Illinois on Tuesday night. The 13th-ranked Cyclones were busy over Christmas, sweeping three games in Hawaii capped by a comeback 70-66 victory over Boise State - to take the Diamond Head Classic. DeAndre Kane led four players in double figures with 23 points as Iowa State moved to 11-0 for the first time.

As the Cyclones have vaulted up the rankings on the strength of a prolific offensive attack, the Huskies have plodded through non-conference play with a series of low-scoring affairs. No player averages in double figures for Northern Illinois, which has won its last two - including a 71-64 victory at UC-Riverside on Dec. 22. The offense produced its best output against a Division I school, led by freshman Dontel Highsmith’s career-high 27 points.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, N/A

ABOUT NORTHERN ILLINOIS (5-5): Highsmith may be the key to the Huskies beginning to produce points. Even after the season-high 71-point showing at UC-Riverside, they ranked among the nation’s worst offensive teams with an average of 66.3 points and is one of just a handful of teams that average fewer than 10 assists. Highsmith, who made 9-of-11 shots in his breakout performance for a team that hits on just 40.8 percent of its shots, has scored in double figures in four of his last five games after failing to do so in his first five.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (11-0): The win over Boise State represented a departure from the norm for head coach Fred Hoiberg’s high-scoring team, which was held to just 27 first-half points. The style that has produced 87.2 points per game this season - sixth in the country entering Monday night - emerged in the second half to put away the Broncos despite a reserve unit that went scoreless in 34 minutes of action. That has been a theme of late for the Cyclones, with the starting five accounting for 94.8 percent of the scoring in the last three games.

TIP-INS

1. Each of Iowa State’s top five scorers are shooting better than 49.5 percent from the floor.

2. The Cyclones hand out 18.5 assists per game, while the Huskies average 9.2.

3. Iowa State owns a 3-2 series advantage, with the home team winning each game.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 85, Northern Illinois 69