Preview: Northern Illinois at Massachusetts

The wins continue to pile up for No. 20 Massachusetts, which hosts Northern Illinois on Saturday, but votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll have yet to follow. Of the 10 unbeaten teams in the top 25, the Minutemen have the lowest ranking, but coach Derek Kellogg isn’t all that concerned about it. “I just like that we are in the top 25, that UMass is thought of as one of those teams,” said Kellogg. “We’re getting some great publicity for the school. I think it’s great for UMass.”

The Huskies will go for their first win over a ranked team since 1973 and just their third in 31 all-time tries. Nebraska, which is the only common opponent between the two teams, defeated the Huskies 63-58 and lost to the Minutemen 96-90, both at home. Mark Montgomery’s team averages only 69 points - nearly 16 fewer than the Minutemen - but ranks 20th in the nation in rebounding at 41.9 per game, just ahead of Massachusetts’s 41.6.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, NBC SN.

ABOUT NORTHERN ILLINOIS (3-4): Unlike Massachusetts, which has five players averaging double-digit scoring, the Huskies have one in Darrell Bowie, whose 10.7 points per game is less than all five of the Minutemen’s starters. Bowie also leads the team in rebounding at seven per game, but shoots a paltry 38.7 percent for a team that makes 41.3 percent of its shots. The Huskies have struggled mightily from 3-point range, shooting 23.7 percent.

ABOUT MASSACHUSETTS (8-0): Chaz Williams is both the statistical and inspirational leader of the Minutemen, who put up 105 points in a recent victory over Brigham Young. He tied the school record with 15 assists and enters this game averaging 17.5 points and 7.6 assists while shooting 43.6 percent from 3-point territory. Cady Lalanne is Kellogg’s top inside player at 15 points and 10.4 rebounds per game, and Sampson Carter, Raphiael Putney and Derrick Gordon all are capable of carrying the team when needed.

TIP-INS

1. Massachusetts is 2-0 against the Huskies, including a five-point road win last December.

2. The Huskies average 10 assists and 13 turnovers.

3. The Minutemen have won 15 of their last 17 games in December.

PREDICTION: Massachusetts 86, Northern Illinois 65