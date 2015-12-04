Preview: Northern Illinois at Missouri

Missouri has been perfect at home while Northern Illinois has been just plain perfect, but something has to give when the Tigers host the Huskies on Friday night. The Huskies are off to their best start since 1994-95, when they opened the campaign with nine straight wins, but the Tigers have taken care of all three visitors to Mizzou Arena thus far.

Both teams rely heavily on young players, as freshman account for 49.4 percent of Missouri’s scoring and 41.8 percent of Northern Illinois’ points. The trip to Missouri will represent the biggest test thus far for the Huskies, whose only previous road game was a 66-59 win at Idaho last Saturday. It’s the second of a three-game homestand for Missouri, which built a 25-point lead before hanging on to beat Arkansas State 88-78 on Tuesday. The Tigers won the only previous meeting 97-61 at home on Dec. 27, 2010.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, SEC Network Plus

ABOUT NORTHERN ILLINOIS (7-0): The Huskies have been excellent on the defensive end, albeit against a weak schedule, ranking in the top 25 nationally in scoring defense (59.9 points) and field-goal defense (36.6 percent). They have won the battle of the boards in every game, averaging 12.3 rebounds more than the opposition, with center Marin Maric (10.6 points, 7.9 rebounds) leading the way. Guards Aaric Armstead (13 points, 5.7 rebounds) and Marshawn Wilson (10.7 points) also average at least 10 points while senior point guard Travon Baker (8.3 points, 5.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds) is a key player at both ends.

ABOUT MISSOURI (3-3): The Tigers have topped 80 points in two of their three wins, which is twice more than all of last season, when their season-high of 79 came in a loss at Auburn. They have done it with a balanced attack, as only freshman Kevin Puryear (13 points, 4.8 rebounds) averages at least 10 points but five players scored in double figures against Arkansas State. Sophomore guard Namon Wright (9.7 points, 4.7 rebounds) has begun to emerge as one of the team’s top offensive threats and led the way with 14 against the Red Wolves, including six straight that helped thwart Arkansas State’s second-half rally.

TIP-INS

1. Missouri is averaging 22.2 free-throw attempts per game, up from 17.5 last season.

2. Northern Illinois is 25-3 under coach Mark Montgomery when scoring at least 70 points, including a 5-0 mark this season.

3. Tigers F Ryan Rosburg has scored 18 points in the past two games after totaling seven in the first four contests.

PREDICTION: Missouri 73, Northern Illinois 67