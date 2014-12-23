No. 16 Notre Dame 91, Northern Illinois 66: Pat Connaughton connected for season highs of 21 points and five 3-pointers as the host Fighting Irish won their seventh straight contest.Zach Auguste scored 16 points on 7-of-7 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds and Demetrius Jackson added 16 points, five assists and four steals for Notre Dame (12-1), which shot 58.9 percent from the floor, including 42.9 from the arc. Connaughton added 10 rebounds and Jerian Grant 11 points and six assists - all in the first half - for the Irish.

Darrell Bowie had 15 points and five rebounds for Northern Illinois (4-5), which lost for the fourth time in five games. Aaron Armstead scored 13 points and drained four 3-pointers and Pete Rakocevic added 10 points for the Huskies.

Connaughton scored 13 points in the first seven minutes of the second half on three 3-pointers and a pair of jumpers as Notre Dame extended a 13-point halftime lead to 67-48. Jackson scored six points during a 10-0 run to push the edge to 30 with 5:40 left and the Irish easily closed out their fifth consecutive triumph by double digits.

The Fighting Irish, who entered shooting a national-best 55.3 percent, scorched the nets at a 63 percent clip in the first half in taking a 48-35 lead. A 3-pointer by Northern Illinois’ Michael Orris tied it 21-21 midway through the first half, but Steve Vasturia answered with a shot from the arc and Grant scored eight points in the last 10 minutes, including a step-back 3-pointer at the buzzer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Notre Dame placed five players in double figures and has placed at least four players in double figures in 12 of its 13 games this season. … The Fighting Irish moved up five spots to No. 16 in the USA Today Coaches Poll released Monday. … Notre Dame F V.J. Beachem returned after missing five games with a foot injury and scored eight points and knocked down a pair of 3-pointers.