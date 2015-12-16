Preview: Northern Illinois at Ohio State

Thebest way for Ohio State to forget the beating it took Saturday on the road atConnecticut would be to post a win in its next game. But that’s easier saidthan done as the Buckeyes face a formidable task when they host NorthernIllinois on Wednesday.

OhioState’s streak of seven consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances is in seriousjeopardy, as is head coach Thad Matta’s streak of 20-win seasons in a career that includes stops at Butler and Xavier. The Buckeyes’ growing pains have not been limited to just the sevenfreshmen on the roster, but also to their veterans who have been inconsistentand haven’t developed much chemistry with the newcomers. They will be tested twice this week, first against Northern Illinois and then Saturday against Kentucky in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Huskies come to Columbus well rested, having lastplayed on Dec. 4 when they suffered their first defeat of the season - a 78-71loss to Missouri.

TV:7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUTNORTHERN ILLINOIS (7-1): The Huskies are one of the top defensive andrebounding teams in the country. While three players - Aaric Armstead, MarshonWilson and Marin Maric - score in double figures, the defense is givingup only 62.1 points per game, good for 28th in the nation. The Huskies are beasts onthe boards, grabbing 42.8 rebounds per game (25th in the nation); nearly one in three rebounds come on the offensive glass.

ABOUTOHIO STATE (4-5): Marc Loving has been the most consistent player on offense, havingscored in double figures in every game this season while leading the team with16.8 points per game - more than twice what he averaged last season. After recording four assists and 10 turnovers in his first seven games, freshman A.J.Harris has seen his playing time increase in the past two games, compiling nine assists and one turnover in that span. Freshman JaQuan Lyle hasstarted every game and leads the team in assists, but had a game to forgetagainst UConn when he went 0-of-7, committed three turnovers and had just oneassist.

TIP-INS

1. The Huskies are 5-1 this season when scoring70 points.

2. Keita Bates-Diop has made 92 percent of his free throws for an Ohio State team averaging just 65percent overall.

3. Armstead is the only player in the Mid-AmericanConference to rank in the top 20 in scoring (12.6), rebounding (5.6) and steals (1.3).

PREDICTION: Ohio State 67, Northern Illinois 64