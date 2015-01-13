Preview: Northern Iowa at Bradley

Northern Iowa and its smothering defense visit Bradley on Tuesday in a Missouri Valley Conference game. The No. 22 Panthers held Drake to 11 points in the second half of their 64-40 victory Saturday and are No. 8 in the nation in points allowed at 55.4. “We’ve had a lot of guys play hard defensively. As a unit, that’s the hardest we’ve played,” coach Ben Jacobson told the Mason City Globe Gazette. “That made the most difference. It allowed us to get into an offensive rhythm. ...”

Northern Iowa (66.2 points per game) isn’t exactly a juggernaut when it has the ball, but senior Seth Tuttle owns the scoresheet with team-leading averages of 14.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists. ”I really just try to let the game come to me,‘’ Tuttle told KCCI-TV in Des Moines. “Some nights it might be me putting the ball in the hole. Some nights they might double or dig in a lot so I have opportunities to pass.” The Braves, who average 58.1 points, are coming off a 66-56 loss to Evansville on Saturday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, no TV

ABOUT NORTHERN IOWA (14-2, 3-1 MVC): Tuttle receives support offensively from junior guard Wes Washpun (10.1 points per game), the only other player averaging in double figures. Jeremy Morgan, a 6-5 sophomore guard, has stepped up his play since MVC play began, averaging 10 points in conference games to raise his season average to 5.8. The Panthers are 23rd in the nation in field goal percentage at 48.5 and lead the MVC in field goal percentage defense at 38.5.

ABOUT BRADLEY (6-11, 1-3): Warren Jones, a junior guard who averages a team-leading 13.7 points and recorded 33 in an 84-73 victory over Central Michigan on Dec. 2, scored six in nine minutes Saturday in his first game after missing eight with a stress fracture in his foot. Junior guard Tramique Sutherland (12.5 points) and senior forward Auston Barnes (10.8) also average in double figures. The Braves, who had their six-game home winning streak snapped after shooting 21.4 percent from the floor in the second half against Evansville, are among the worst teams in the nation and last in the MVC with a field goal percentage of 37.9 percent.

TIP-INS

1. Northern Iowa boasts three players that record significant minutes shooting better than 50 percent from the field in Tuttle (63.5), Washpun (55.8) and senior F Marvin Singleton (51.8), who averages 4.8 points and 5.8 rebounds.

2. Tuttle has started all 117 games in his career and could surpass the school record of 135 set by Johnny Moran (2008-12) if the Panthers play in a national postseason tournament while going deep enough in the MVC tourney.

3. Northern Iowa has won eight of the last 10 meetings with the Braves.

PREDICTION: Northern Iowa 61, Bradley 43