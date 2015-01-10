Preview: Northern Iowa at Drake

No. 23 Northern Iowa looks to solve its recent road woes when it travels to Des Moines to take on Drake on Saturday. The Panthers are a perfect 8-0 at the McLeod Center, but have dropped two straight on the road, including a 52-49 loss to Evansville in their Missouri Valley Conference opener on Jan. 1. Northern Iowa has won four of its last five games and sets it sights on avenging a 70-67 setback to the Bulldogs in their last meeting on Feb. 18, 2014.

The Panthers have been winning with suffocating defense, as they have held 10 opponents to 55 or fewer points and turned up the defensive intensity in the 55-39 victory over Southern Illinois on Wednesday. Drake has lost four of its last five games - including three conference games in a row - following the 81-45 setback to Illinois State on Wednesday. The Bulldogs have failed to score 50 points in back-to-back games.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT NORTHERN IOWA (13-2, 2-1): Seth Tuttle matched his career high with 24 points and pulled down eight rebounds in the win over the Salukis to record his 15th career 20-point game. Tuttle - who tops the team in scoring (14.6), rebounding (6.1) and assists (3.1) - finished 9-of-12 from the field while the rest of the starters struggled to a 1-of-13 performance. Nate Buss came off the bench to tally a season-high 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting after scoring six points in his previous game.

ABOUT DRAKE (3-12, 0-3): Chris Caird was the lone bright spot for the Bulldogs as he knocked down four 3-pointers en route to 15 points in the loss to the Redbirds. The Bulldogs shot 31.8 percent from the field and trailed by as much as 44 points in the second half. “It’s going to take some time to put together a team that will be competitive,” coach Ray Giacoletti told reporters. “I wish I could wiggle my nose and change it.”

TIP-INS

1. Northern Iowa has won five of the last six meetings.

2. The Panthers have won 26 straight games when holding opposing teams to 50 or fewer points.

3. Northern Iowa has held nine opponents under 40 percent shooting from the field.

PREDICTION: Northern Iowa 69, Drake 55