No. 23 Northern Iowa 64, Drake 40: Jeremy Morgan scored 15 points and pulled down eight rebounds as the visiting Panthers turned up the defensive intensity in the second half to tame the Bulldogs in Missouri Valley Conference play.

Deon Mitchell added 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting in a reserve role for Northern Iowa (14-2, 3-1), which surrendered 11 points in the second half. Seth Tuttle chipped in with 12 points and four assists while Marvin Singleton collected nine points and seven rebounds for the Panthers, who shot 59.5 percent from the floor.

Reed Timmer led the way with 13 points off the bench for Drake (3-13, 0-4), which was outscored 33-11 in the second half. Gary Ricks Jr. was held scoreless on an 0-of-8 effort from the floor for the Bulldogs, who have failed to score more than 50 points in three straight games.

Morgan scored eight consecutive points and Matt Bohannon knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers during an 18-0 run to help the Panthers pull away 59-31. Northern Iowa held Drake scoreless for seven-plus minutes before Jordan Daniels ended the drought with a jumper as the Panthers cruised to their third straight conference victory.

Timmer scored nine points as part of a 12-0 run to put Drake on top 14-5 before Mitchell knocked down two straight 3-pointers to trim the deficit to one near the midway point of the first half. Northern Iowa led 31-29 at intermission and scored the first 10 points of the second half to push the margin to 12.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Northern Iowa has won six of the last seven meetings with Drake. … The Panthers went 9-of-19 from 3-point range and won the battle of the boards 29-16. … Tuttle finished 5-of-8 from the field and is 18-of-25 in his last three games.