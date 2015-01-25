Preview: Northern Iowa at Illinois State

Northern Iowa looks to keep pace in the Missouri Valley Conference race when it visits Illinois State on Sunday. The 19th-ranked Panthers have won six straight games - including a 66-60 victory over Indiana State that extended their home winning streak to 13 - to stay within a game of No. 13 Wichita State. Northern Iowa has held its last six opponents to 60 or fewer points and hopes to avenge a 76-65 loss to the Redbirds in Normal, Ill. last season.

Illinois State has won four of its last five games , a 71-70 overtime loss to Indiana State on Jan. 14 the only blemish. The Redbirds are coming off a 64-56 triumph over Drake and return home for the next two games where they have won five of their last six contests. Illinois State has won two of the last three meetings - including a 73-56 victory in the quarterfinals of the 2013 MVC tournament.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT NORTHERN IOWA (17-2, 6-1 MVC): Matt Bohannon buried five three pointers en route to 17 points in the win over Indiana State to move into eighth place on the Panthers’ all-time list for 3-point field goals made at 147. Seth Tuttle - who leads the team in scoring (14.9) and rebounding (6.4) - added 16 points and pulled down nine rebounds versus the Sycamores. “It’s big-time when you win home games because you never know on the road in the Valley,” Tuttle told reporters. “So you have to take care of business at home.”

ABOUT ILLINOIS STATE (12-7, 4-3): Daishon Knight led the way with 20 points and pulled down five rebounds in the win over Drake to finish with 20 or more points for the third straight outing. Reggie Lynch added 13 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots to move within one block of the breaking the school’s sophomore record of 48. Point guard Paris Lee had made 51 straight starts, but he missed Tuesday’s game with a sprained knee and his status for Sunday is uncertain.

TIP-INS

1. Northern Iowa is 9-21 on the road in the series.

2. Illinois State has knocked off a Top 25 opponent each of the last three seasons.

3. The Panthers have held 12 opponents under 40 percent shooting.

PREDICTION: Northern Iowa 71, Illinois State 64