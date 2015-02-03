Preview: Northern Iowa at Indiana State

Northern Iowa rides a nine-game winning streak to Indiana State on Tuesday as the 15th-ranked Panthers try to hang onto their perch atop the Missouri Valley Conference. The Panthers are tied for the league lead with Wichita State after beating the visiting Shockers 70-54 on Saturday. The Sycamores got off to a hot start in conference play but have lost three of their last five.

The trick for Northern Iowa will be avoiding a letdown after ending Wichita State’s 27-game conference winning streak in convincing fashion. “It definitely gives us confidence,” reserve guard Wes Washpun told reporters. “But we know how tough the Valley is.” The Panthers held off the Sycamores for a 66-60 home victory on Jan. 21 and are trying to sweep the season series for the first time since the 2009-10 campaign.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, No TV

ABOUT NORTHERN IOWA (20-2, 9-1 MVC): The Panthers’ success begins at the defensive end, where they rank in the top 10 nationally in scoring defense (54.7 points) and hold opponents to 37.8 percent shooting. They flashed their offensive prowess against Wichita State, though, shooting 60 percent from the field with senior Seth Tuttle (15.8 points, 6.7 rebounds) pouring in a career-high 29 points en route to his second straight MVC Player of the Week honor. Tuttle is the only double-digit scorer on the team, but eight players average at least five points.

ABOUT INDIANA STATE (11-11, 7-3): The Sycamores are coming off a 64-58 home win over Bradley that kept them within striking distance of the league leaders. Seven different players have led the team in scoring at least once this season, and four players average at least 9.8 points with junior guard Devonte Brown (12.8) and freshman guard Brenton Scott (11.8) leading the way. Scott is the reigning MVC Newcomer of the Week after averaging 16.5 points, six rebounds and 4.5 assists in two games last week.

TIP-INS

1. Northern Iowa has shot for a higher percentage than its opponent in 21 of its 22 games.

2. Indiana State is 61-5 when holding opponents to 63 points or fewer under coach Greg Lansing.

3. The Panthers have held 17 of their 22 opponents under 60 points, going 16-1 in those contests.

PREDICTION: Northern Iowa 65, Indiana State 61