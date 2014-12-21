(Updated: ADDS Deon Mitchell’s contribution to graph 5)

Northern Iowa 56, Iowa 44: Paul Jesperson hit three 3-pointers en route to 10 points off the bench as the Panthers used a balanced attack to take down the Hawkeyes in the Big Four Classic at Des Moines, Iowa.

Seth Tuttle collected nine points, eight rebounds and four assists for Northern Iowa (10-1), which bounced back from its first loss. Jeremy Morgan and Wes Washpun each scored seven points for the Panthers, who got at least two points from 10 different players.

Mike Gesell was the only player to reach double figures with 10 points for Iowa (8-4), which has dropped two in a row after a six-game winning streak. Aaron White had nine points and seven rebounds while Jarrod Uthoff grabbed nine boards for the Hawkeyes.

White capped an 11-3 run closing the first half with a 3-pointer to send Iowa into the break with a 29-23 lead. Northern Iowa wasted little time erasing that deficit by scoring the first eight points of the second half and extended the run out to 16-3 on Washpun’s basket that made it 39-32 with 11 1/2 minutes left.

Jesperson’s 3-pointer with just over seven minutes left pushed the advantage to 45-36 and Deon Mitchell stretched it to 11 points with a bucket 2 1/2 minutes later. The Hawkeyes used five free throws to chop the deficit to 49-43 before Matt Bohannon buried a 3-pointer out of a timeout and the Panthers put it away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Iowa C Adam Woodbury struggled to 1-of-9 from the field and is 4-of-22 over the last three games. … White failed to score in double figures for the first time this season. … The Hawkeyes went 3-of-24 from the field in the second half.