Preview: Northern Iowa vs. Iowa State

No. 18 Iowa State looks toimprove to 7-0 for the first time since 2003-04 when it facesNorthern Iowa on Saturday in the Hy-Vee Big Four Classic in Des Moines. The high-powered Cyclones have been red hot of late, averaging99.7 points over their last three contests. The Panthers have been upand down all season, alternating wins and losses through their firstseven contests.

The Cyclones are one of justthree teams in the country with six players averaging in doublefigures in scoring, led by seniors Melvin Ejim (17 points, 8 rebounds) andDeAndre Kane (15, 7.5, 5.1 assists). Iowa State doesn’t forget toplay defense either, allowing an average of only 65.2 points. NorthernIowa has had its struggles on the offensive end, averaging 73.3points and scoring 70 or more just three times.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, N/A

ABOUT NORTHERN IOWA (3-4):Consistency has been a problem for the Panthers this year, from gameto game and half to half. Northern Iowa is coming off yetanother disappointing loss, a setback against Milwaukee in which it couldn’t keepits offensive thrust going for a full 40 minutes and squandered adouble-digit second-half lead. “If we’re not getting stops andrebounds, it slows us down,” guard Deon Mitchell told the WaterlooCedar Falls Courier. “When we get a lead, we need to keep taking itto the next level.”

ABOUT IOWA STATE (6-0): As goodas the Cyclones have been thus far, they could be even better asDustin Hogue continues to learn the college game. The juco transferalready has performed well, averaging a Big 12-best 9.3rebounds and impressing his teammates with his intensity and drivefor the ball when he’s on the court. “He’s a beast out there,”Ejim told the Ames Tribune. “He’s just a good player, and he’s beengoing out there battling. I think I’ve got to turn my intensity up tokeep up with this kid.”

TIP-INS

1. Northern Iowa is 10-17 againstranked opponents since coach Ben Jacobson joined the staff in 2001-02.

2. Iowa State leads the Big 12 inassists (20.5) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.8).

3. The Cyclones lead the all-timeseries 35-12, but Northern Iowa has won the lastthree meetings.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 89,Northern Iowa 75