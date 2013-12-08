Iowa State 91, Northern Iowa 82 (OT)

No. 18 Iowa State 91, NorthernIowa 82 (OT): Melvin Ejim scored 22 points - including a pair ofkey 3-pointers late in overtime - to lead the Cyclones to a narrowvictory over the Panthers in Des Moines.

Georges Niang added 22 pointsfor Iowa State (7-0), which rallied from an 18-point second-halfdeficit. DeAndre Kane had 18 points, 11 rebounds, six assists andthree steals for the Cyclones, while Dustin Hogue chipped in with 17points and a game-high 14 rebounds.

Northern Iowa (3-4) was paced byNate Buss’ 23 points and Wes Washpun’s 18 points and eight assists.Seth Tuttle finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while DeonMitchell added 13.

The Panthers took control of thegame in the first half, leading by as many as 15 before settling fora 13-point halftime advantage. The lead was 18 early in the secondhalf when Iowa State exploded for a 23-2 blitz, setting the stage fora back-and-forth final minutes.

Northern Iowa trailed by sixwith 1:15 to play but closed on a 7-1 run, capped by Tuttle‘sbank-shot 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds to play. In the overtime, theCyclones led by just one with 2:35 to play when Ejim’s back-to-back3-pointers put Iowa State comfortably ahead for good.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Iowa State’s 29first-half points were a season low for the Cyclones. … NorthernIowa finished 10-of-19 from the line, while Iowa State was 22-of-33.… The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Panthers inthe series.