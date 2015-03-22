Preview: Northern Iowa vs. Louisville

Northern Iowa should be well-rested Sunday when the fifth-seeded Panthers face No. 4 seed Louisville in Seattle for a trip to the Sweet 16. Nine Northern Iowa players tallied at least 16 minutes in Friday’s 71-54 victory over Wyoming, while four of Louisville’s starters clocked at least 37 minutes in a 57-55 win over UC Irvine. Louisville has struggled offensively all season and faces a stiff test against the Panthers, who boast the nation’s fourth-best scoring defense at 54.3 points per game.

The Panthers advanced past Wyoming despite a poor shooting game by Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year Seth Tuttle, who was 4-of-12 for 14 points along with nine rebounds. Sunday’s key battle features Tuttle against Louisville forward Montrezl Harrell, who averages 15.5 points along with a team-high 9.3 rebounds. Tuttle, a 6-8 senior forward, leads Northern Iowa in scoring (15.3), rebounds (6.9), assists (3.3) and blocks (0.6) while shooting 60.5 percent from the field.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, TBS

ABOUT NORTHERN IOWA (31-3): Coach Ben Jacobson’s squad has eight players averaging at least 4.9 points, including reserves Paul Jesperson, Nate Buss and Wes Washpun, who combined to score 39 points in the win over Wyoming. The balanced Panthers offense is dangerous from 3-point range, where Jesperson has made 23 of his last 48 shots and Deon Mitchell is shooting 58.3 percent over his last 11 games. Forward Marvin Singleton is shooting 54 percent from the field but needs a bounce-back effort after being held scoreless and fouling out against Wyoming.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (25-8): Freshman point guard Quentin Snider turned in a breakout performance against UC Irvine with a season-high 16 points, including two game-winning free throws with 8.9 seconds left. Snider may need another big game Sunday if the Panthers follow UC Irvine’s lead and focus on slowing down guard Terry Rozier, who averages a team-high 17 points but was held to 12 in the round of 64. The backcourt also includes Wayne Blackshear, who scored 19 points and played all 40 minutes against the Anteaters.

TIP-INS

1. Louisville defeated Northern Iowa 51-46 in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas on Nov. 22, 2012.

2. The Panthers are 30-1 when holding their opponents to 65 points or fewer.

3. Louisville coach Rick Pitino is 12-3 all-time in his second game of the NCAA Tournament.

PREDICTION: Northern Iowa 64, Louisville 58