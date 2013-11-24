Preview: Northern Iowa vs. Maryland

While Maryland had been up-and-down in the early going, Jake Layman has been a consistent force all year – especially off the mainland. Layman and the Terrapins eye consecutive wins for the first time this season when they face Northern Iowa on Sunday in the semifinals of the Paradise Jam tournament in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Layman, who scored 16 points in a first-round win over Marist, is averaging 15.8 points and has scored between 15 and 19 points in each game.

The sophomore swingman also averaged 21.3 points during Maryland’s three-game exhibition trip to the Bahamas over the summer. The Panthers, who have alternated wins and losses, built a 23-point first-half lead on Friday before nearly giving it away late during their 90-81 victory over Loyola Marymount. Northern Iowa hit 10 of its first 14 attempts beyond the arc en route to a season-best 12-of-21 effort from 3-point range and saw three players crack the 20-point barrier in the win.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT NORTHERN IOWA (2-2): Sophomore Matt Bohannon set a career high with 22 points against Loyola Marymount, breaking his previous mark of 19 that he had in the team’s previous game against George Mason. The Panthers made a season-best 57.1 percent of their 3-point attempts against the Lions – the first time in three games away from home they shot above 28.6 percent beyond the arc. The Panthers also went 28-of-39 from the foul line and have made more free throws (87) than their opponents have attempted (81).

ABOUT MARYLAND (2-2): Layman is hitting 52 percent of his 3-point attempts, but getting him open has been a challenge. “It’s really hard to get (Layman) shots because of the way people are guarding, (but) I thought we did a better job screening for him,” coach Mark Turgeon said. “We need Jake to play the way he’s been.” The Terrapins have held two of their last three opponents to 44 points or fewer, but gave up 90 to Oregon State in between – the most points they allowed to an opponent in regulation since Feb. 15, 2011.

TIP-INS

1. The winner of this game will meet either Providence or La Salle in Monday’s title game.

2. Northern Iowa has won 23 straight contests in which it has scored at least 80 points.

3. The Terrapins have recorded more turnovers than assists in three straight games.

PREDICTION: Maryland 75, Northern Iowa 70