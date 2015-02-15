Preview: Northern Iowa at Missouri State

Northern Iowa tries for its 13th consecutive victory when it visits Missouri State for a Missouri Valley Conference game Sunday. The No. 12 Panthers are coming off an 83-64 victory over Illinois State on Wednesday and their 12-game winning streak was tied for the fifth-longest current win streak in the nation entering Saturday. Northern Iowa is ranked fourth in the country in scoring defense, allowing only 54.8 points per game.

Missouri State looks to avenge a 60-46 loss at Northern Iowa on Jan. 18. The Bears, who own a three-game losing streak, are coming off a 73-66 loss at Evansville on Tuesday. Missouri State has lost 10 of its last 11 games.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT NORTHERN IOWA (23-2, 12-1 MVC): Senior forward Seth Tuttle leads the Panthers in scoring (16 points per game), rebounding (6.6) and assists (3.2). Junior guard Wes Washpun (8.8 points, 3.2 rebounds) is second on the team in scoring and is tied with Tuttle for the team’s most blocks (15). Northern Iowa scored a season-high 50 points in the first half against Illinois State and finished with a season-high 12 3-pointers.

ABOUT MISSOURI STATE (9-16, 3-10): Junior forward Camyn Boone, who leads the Bears in scoring (8.4) and rebounding (5.1), scored a career-high 21 points at Evansville on Tuesday. Sophomore guard Austin Ruder is second on the team in scoring (7.7). With recent injuries to starters Dorrian Williams (concussion symptoms) and Christian Kirk (precautionary/health), and the loss of Marcus Marshall, who averaged 19.5 points and will transfer after being suspended last month, the Bears had only seven scholarship players in uniform the last two games.

TIP-INS

1. Northern Iowa’s 12-game winning streak is the fourth-longest in the school history.

2. The Panthers’ 2009-10 team won 15 consecutive games, the school’s longest winning streak.

3. Northern Iowa is 28-40 in the series against Missouri State, but the Panthers have won the last five meetings.

PREDICTION: Northern Iowa 65, Missouri State 45