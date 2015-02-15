No. 12 Northern Iowa 68, Missouri State 57: Seth Tuttle scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Panthers past the host Bears in a Missouri Valley Conference game.

Tuttle finished 10-of-12 from the field for Northern Iowa (24-2, 13-1 MVC), which extended its winning streak to 13 games. Deon Mitchell had 11 points, seven assists and five steals, Jeremy Morgan chipped in 11 points and five rebounds, and Nate Buss had nine points and six rebounds off the bench for the Panthers.

Camyn Boone had 14 points and six rebounds to lead Missouri State (9-17, 3-11), which extended its losing streak to four games and lost for the 11th time in 12 contests. Austin Ruder added 13 points and five rebounds for the Bears.

Northern Iowa jumped out to an 11-2 lead, powered by a pair of 3-pointers and a layup by Tuttle, and a 3-pointer by Mitchell. The Panthers made nine 3-pointers in the first half and took a 42-20 advantage into halftime.

Seven different players made 3-pointers for Northern Iowa, which tied a season high with 12 from long distance. The Panthers also registered a season-high 19 assists.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Northern Iowa, which improved to 29-40 in the series against Missouri State, has won the last six meetings. … Tuttle was 7-of-7 from the field in the first half and had 16 points at intermission. … Tuttle scored at least 20 points for the 20th time in his career as a Panther.