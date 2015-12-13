New Mexico 76, Northern Iowa 57

Guard Elijah Brown scored 25 and forward Tim Williams added 19 points as New Mexico used a late first-half run to overpower Northern Iowa 76-57 on Saturday night at The Pit in Albuquerque, N.M.

With the score tied at 27-27, guard Anthony Mathis made his only shot of the night, a 3-pointer, to give the Lobos a lead they would not relinquish.

Brown followed with a 3-pointer of his own and a jumper to give New Mexico a 35-27 halftime lead.

The Lobos maintained a comfortable lead throughout the second half as they remained perfect at home this season. Every time it looked like the Panthers were going to make a run, the Lobos defense stiffened.

Guard Wyatt Lohaus came off the bench to lead the Panthers with 12 points. Fellow guards Paul Jesperson and Wes Washpun added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Lohaus’ jumper at 3:43 left in the game sliced the Lobos lead to 52-42. But that’s as close as the Panthers would get. Williams and Brown each made two free throws to push the lead back up to 14.

The Lobos entered the game averaging 78.6 points per game. The Panthers came in averaging 79 points per game.

The Lobos dominated in the paint, outrebounding the Panthers, 36-25, including 10 on the offensive boards.

New Mexico also had a sizable advantage from the free-throw line, making 16 of 23 attempts to Northern Iowa, which made seven of 12.