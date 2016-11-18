Preview: Northern Iowa vs. Oklahoma

Senior guard Jordan Woodard is the only significant scorer back from an Oklahoma team that reached the Final Four last season, and the Sooners are following his lead in the early going. Woodard looks to match or better a solid 22-point performance in the team's first-round victory when Oklahoma meets Northern Iowa on Friday in the semifinals of the Tire Pros Invitational at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Woodard, who shot 44.4 percent from 3-point range last season, drained 4-of-6 from beyond the arc Thursday to go along with seven assists, six rebounds and four steals in the 89-70 victory over Tulane. The Sooners lost three of their top four scorers from last season’s squad, but they had four players in double figures against the Green Wave and seven that scored at least six points. Northern Iowa also lost three of its top four scorers from last season’s NCAA Tournament team, but it didn’t show much drop-off Thursday while draining 13-of-30 from 3-point range in an 82-63 win over Arizona State. Jeremy Morgan is the only double-figure scorer back, and the senior guard poured in 20 points to go along with 12 rebounds as the Panthers rolled to victory.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT NORTHERN IOWA (2-0): Forward Klint Carlson was held scoreless in just 15 minutes during an easy season-opening victory over Division III Coe College but was 8-of-10 from the field on Thursday for 19 points in 30 minutes. Freshman guard Spencer Haldeman also emerged by draining 5-of-7 from 3-point range against Arizona State en route to 17 points after managing only three in the opener. Bennett Koch, a 6-9 forward, has been solid in the first two games, connecting on 11-of-15 shots.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (2-0): Woodard, who scored 16 points in a win over Northwestern State in the season opener, was joined in double figures Thursday by Rashard Odomes (15), Christian James (12) and Khadeem Lattin (10). The Sooners dominated the boards (46-31) and held Tulane to 41.7 percent shooting but gave up 11 from 3-point range, which will be addressed before taking on the long-range shooting Panthers. Kristian Doolittle, a 6-7 freshman forward, was quiet in the season opener before registering a loud eight-point, 12-rebound effort Thursday.

TIP-INS

1. The teams would have met for the first time in last season’s Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, but Northern Iowa coughed up a late lead in the second round.

2. Arizona State averaged 92 points in its first two games before Northern Iowa held it to 63 on 41.5 percent shooting.

3. The Sooners have won at least two games and finished in third place or better in all five in-season tournaments since coach Lon Kruger arrived.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 78, Northern Iowa 70