Northern Iowa rallies to beat Oklahoma in OT

Northern Iowa stormed back from an 18-point second-half deficit to defeat Oklahoma 73-67 in overtime on Friday and move into the championship game of the Tire Pros Invitational in Orlando, Fla. The Panthers will face seventh-ranked Xavier in the final Sunday.

The Panthers outscored the Sooners 14-8 in overtime.

Northern Iowa (3-0) was led by Klint Carlson with 22 points, Jeremy Morgan with 17 and Jordan Ashton with 13.

Oklahoma (2-1) was led by Kristian Doolittle and Jordan Woodard with 13 points each. Rashard Odomes and Khadeem Lattin had 11 each.

The Sooners looked to be cruising, leading by as many as 18 points in the second half, and by 16 with 11:26 left.

But an 18-3 run by Northern Iowa cut the lead to 52-51 with 2:55 left. Carlson had 11 of the Panthers' last 14 points in that spurt.

Woodard hit two free throws to push the lead to 54-51, but a three-pointer by Spencer Haldeman with 2:07 left knotted the score at 54-all.

Carlson then hit another long-range shot to give the Panthers their first lead since early in the first half, 57-54.

Following a turnover by Oklahoma, Ashton hit two free throws to make it a two-possession game. Lattin hit two free throws for Oklahoma, and the Sooners got the ball back with 17 seconds left following a traveling call. Doolittle hit the Sooners' first field goal in more than 11 minutes, a three-pointer, to tie the score with 13 seconds left.

Northern Iowa could not get off a good attempt, and the game went into overtime.

The offense abandoned the Panthers early on. They scored just seven points in the first 12:30 of the contest. They finally got untracked, scoring six points in the next 1:04, but Oklahoma had opened up a 20-13 lead by that point.

The Sooners then reeled off nine more points, and it seemed the rout was on.

The Panthers shot just 25.9 percent from the field in the first half, including 2 of 12 from three-point range. No Panthers player had more than five points.