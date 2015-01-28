Preview: Northern Iowa at Southern Illinois

With a showdown against Missouri Valley Conference leader Wichita State looming on the weekend, No. 18 Northern Iowa must avoid looking ahead as it prepares to visit Southern Illinois on Wednesday. The Panthers are riding a seven-game winning streak after erasing a 12-point, second-half deficit in a 54-53 victory at Illinois State on Sunday. Northern Iowa limited the Salukis to a season-low point total in a 55-39 win over Southern Illinois on Jan. 7.

The Panthers rank sixth nationally in points allowed (54.9) thanks primarily to a stingy man-to-man defense, but coach Ben Jacobson switched to a zone to spark Sunday’s comeback victory. “I think that goes to show you, Ben’s never afraid to shake it up,” Salukis coach Barry Hinson told reporters. “That’s one of the best parts about Ben, he’s not afraid to change.” Southern Illinois fell for the eighth time in 10 games with a 75-66 setback at Evansville on Saturday.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, No TV

ABOUT NORTHERN IOWA (18-2, 7-1 MVC): Senior forward Jess Tuttle is one rebound shy of posting three consecutive double-doubles after scoring 21 points and grabbing 10 boards against Illinois State. The reigning conference Player of the Week, Tuttle became the second player in school history with 1,500 points and 800 rebounds and is averaging 19.7 points and 9.7 boards in the past three. Tuttle matched his season high with 24 points on 9-for-12 shooting and forward Nate Buss scored a season-high 15 in the first matchup with the Salukis

ABOUT SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (9-12, 2-6): Leading scorer Anthony Beane attempts to atone for a horrendous outing against the Panthers, who limited him to a season-low one point on 0-for-10 shooting. That was part of a five-game drought in which Beane missed all 21 of his 3-point attempts, but the junior guard knocked down four from behind the arc in a win over Bradley on Jan. 21 and scored 19 points in Saturday’s loss to Evansville. Freshman forward Jordan Caroline, who scored 13 versus Northern Iowa, broke out of a slump with 15 points on Saturday.

TIP-INS

1. Northern Iowa has held eight consecutive opponents to 60 points or fewer.

2. Southern Illinois is 0-5 in games decided by four points or fewer.

3. The Panthers need one victory to match the second-longest MVC winning streak in school history.

PREDICTION: Northern Iowa 60, Southern Illinois 50