Preview: Northern Iowa at VCU

Shortly after Northern Iowa enjoyed the shooting performance of the night in college basketball, Seth Tuttle authored the understatement of the night. “That’s a pretty efficient first half,” Tuttle said after the 24th-ranked Panthers shot 15-of-17 in the first half and 70 percent for the game in Wednesday’s 10-point win at Denver. “When we’re playing like that, we’re pretty tough to guard.” Tuttle led the way with 12 points and hopes his team can put together a similar effort Saturday when it visits VCU in an intriguing non-conference matchup.

The Rams have not played in a week and enter this matchup having alternated wins and losses over its last six games. Last weekend’s 74-57 loss to Virginia saw VCU struggle from 3-point range (7-of-24) while converting just 4-of-9 foul shots. Treveon Graham has been one constant for the Rams, averaging a team-high 17.4 points on 43.2 percent 3-point shooting.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

ABOUT NORTHERN IOWA (9-0): The Panthers are in the Top 25 for the first time since the 2009-10 season and are building a solid resume that includes victories over Virginia Tech, Northwestern and Richmond - although a road win against the Rams would go a long way to aiding their NCAA Tournament hopes. Deon Mitchell was one of the stars for Northern Iowa in the game against Denver, shooting 4-of-4 for 11 points to finish in double figures for the first time in six games. One negative for the Panthers: committing 14 turnovers against the Pioneers.

ABOUT VCU (5-3): Right behind Graham on the team’s scoring chart is Melvin Johnson (16.9), who leads the team with 21 3-pointers and is also VCU’s top free-throw shooter (18-of-21). Briante Weber has a 3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio but is shooting a career-low 39.2 percent from the field. The Rams are only hitting 42.7 percent of their shots - 212th in the nation - and 71 teams are averaging more points than VCU (74.8).

TIP-INS

1. VCU’s trademark defense has been a surprising weakness on the young season, as the Rams are allowing 70.3 points - 263rd in the nation.

2. Graham has played 66 minutes over the last two games without committing a turnover.

3. Tuttle has scored in double figures every game this season and has shot at least 50 percent from the field in eight of the Panthers’ nine contests.

PREDICTION: VCU 66, Northern Iowa 61