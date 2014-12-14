FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VCU 93, Northern Iowa 87 (2OT)
#Intel
December 14, 2014 / 3:01 AM / 3 years ago

VCU 93, Northern Iowa 87 (2OT)

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updated: CHANGES time elements throughout graphs 4, 5 and GAME NOTEBOOK REPLACES “heavy” with “43” in GAME NOTEBOOK)

VCU 93, No. 24 Northern Iowa 87 (2OT): Treveon Graham collected 21 points and 11 rebounds as the host Rams handed the Panthers their first loss in a thrilling mid-major matchup.

Briante Weber, the nation’s leader in steals, collected six more to go with 14 points while Melvin Johnson had 12 points for VCU (6-3), which knocked down 11 3-pointers - the same number as Northern Iowa. The Rams squandered an 11-point lead late in regulation but recovered to avoid their fourth loss in six games.

Wes Washpun led the Panthers (9-1) with a career-high 27 points before fouling out late in the second overtime, when he was called for a charge against Weber. Matt Bohannon scored 18 points and was 5-of-9 from 3-point range, including a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute of regulation and the tying triple with 33 seconds to go in the first overtime.

VCU’s Doug Brooks hit a 3-pointer to kick off the second-overtime action and Graham nailed a contested triple with the shot clock winding down with 2:14 left. Weber knocked down two foul shots with 39 seconds to go and Graham’s 2-of-2 effort from the line sealed the win with nine seconds remaining.

Graham had seven points and six rebounds in the first half as VCU led 37-35 at intermission. The Rams’ lead was 65-54 with 6:16 left in the second half before Washpun scored eight points during a 19-6 run that gave the Panthers a two-point lead before Graham’s driving layup tied it with 36 seconds left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Despite playing 43 minutes Saturday, Graham did not commit a turnover for the third straight game. ... The Rams did not lead until Weber’s 3-pointer with about eight minutes left in the first half, although they held the Panthers to one field goal over the final 5:58 of the session. Northern Iowa, which shot 15-of-17 in the first half of Wednesday’s win against Denver, was at 50 percent through 20 minutes on Saturday. ... VCU played the game’s final eight minutes without F Mo Alie-Cox (cramps) while Panthers leading scorer Seth Tuttle did not return after the 7:48 mark of the second half for unspecified reasons.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
